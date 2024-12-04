Samsung XR glasses expected to be teased at Unpacked in January, Know details here

South Korean electronics manufacturer Samsung is rumoured to tease a pair of XR glasses very soon. The Samsung XR glasses (prototype) will be unveiled during the Galaxy S25 launch in January 2025, reported GSMArena citing sources from South Korea. Well, if you are wondering if the XR glasses will be sale to customers soon, the answer in no. The customer needs to wait for some time (around mid-2025) to get the XR glasses.

It is worth mentioning that the even at the unveiling event there will not be a prototype. The report has mentioned that the XR glasses will be shown “in the form of image”. This is quite similar to the Galaxy Ring at Unpacked in January 2024. The smart ring was later announced totally in July.

According to the industry reports, the final version of XR glasses will be released in the third quarter of 2025. This means that it will be between July to September.

It is alleged that Samsung XR glasses will weigh only 50g and will be more like regular pair of glasses. The XR glasses are likely to offer functions like payment function, AI features, and facial recognition. The glasses are made in partnership with Qualcomm and Google since February 2023.

Apart from the unveiling, Samsung will be announcing XR software platform and it is expected to be at the end of this month.