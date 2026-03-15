Samsung working on a wide foldable phone, might launch this year

Advertisement

Samsung is reportedly working on a new wide foldable phone for some time now. Though, the company has not specified the launch date for the foldable yet. New reports have indicated that the device might make it’s debut this year. The device was last seen through a couple of UI animations for One UI 9.

Trusted tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed that the device is in development and could arrive this year. The tipster also added that it could be an entirely new device line to go alongside the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip.

The device is rumoured to feature a 7.6-inch internal display, probably in a 4:3 aspect ratio that will resemble a tablet when unfolded and facilitate easier multitasking. However, this also adds a drawback as a wider internal display means it will also have an obvious extra-wide built when folded, which makes it difficult to hold with one hand.

Advertisement

The rumoured device will also pack a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset along with a typical battery capacity of around 4,800 mAh and a rated minimum capacity of 4,660 mAh. That would probably be split into two cells of 2267mAh + 2393mAh.

However, the device will be launched in the Chinese market instead of globally.

Apart from Samsung, Apple is also planning to launch it’s first foldable phone. Huawei might also launch another large foldable device.