Samsung unveils Odyssey gaming monitor line-up at CES 2020

Las Vegas: South Korean tech giant Samsung has introduced its new line-up of curved Odyssey gaming monitors at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 in Las Vegas.

“Samsung’s new curved gaming monitor line-up has been completely redesigned to give gamers an entirely new and immersive experience,” Seog-gi Kim, Executive Vice-President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics said in a statement on Friday.

Comprised of the G9 model – with 49-inch display and the G7, available in 32-inch and 27-inch, both Odyssey gaming monitors are redesigned and take gaming to the next level.

Both monitors feature an extremely deep curvature – the first ever monitors to possess a high-performance 1000R curvatures – and stunning QLED picture quality.

According to the company, the monitor’s superior performances have even been certified by TUV Rheinland, a leading international certification organisation which has awarded Samsung the industry’s first high performance 1000R curved display and Eye Comfort certificate.

Gamers can benefit from 1ms response time and 240hz RapidCurve, putting themselves in the middle of the action. Samsung’s newest gaming monitors will support NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatibility and adaptive sync on DP1.4.

The new monitors aim to serve gamer’s needs for speed, responsiveness and minimal distractions into account, equipping them with the best gaming experience possible.