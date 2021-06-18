Samsung Unveils Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite tablets in India, To go on sale from June 23

New Delhi: Samsung has unveiled Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 tablets on Friday for the Indian consumers. These tablets will be available from June 23.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is offered in two variants of 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. While the 4GB+64GB variant is priced at Rs 46,999, the 6GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 50,999.

The cheaper Galaxy Tab A7 tablets are offered in a single variant of 3GB RAM + 32GB Storage and costs Rs 11,999 for WiFi model. On the other hand, the LTE model costs Rs 14,999.

Specifications of the tablets

Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Galaxy Tab S7 FE including a large display and S Pen in the box for work, studies, design and entertainment.

It features a large 12.4-inch display supporting a 16:10 aspect ratio picture and 244 pixels per inch (PPI) resolution for vivid picture details and true-to-life visuals. The tab is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor that helps deliver enhanced performance and ensures a smooth multitasking experience.

Speaking about the camera of the tab, it sports 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front landscape mode camera that is optimised for video calls.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE will be available in four stunning colours — mystic black, mystic silver mystic green and mystic pink.

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite comes with a large immersive display and powerful dual speakers with Dolby Atmos surround sound to bring you closer to the stories when watching your favorite movies and shows.

With up to 32GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB with a MicroSD card, there is plenty of space for all your favourite content, and the 1.8GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22T (MT8768T) processor helps ensure smooth and fast gaming performance.

In term of optics the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite sports 8MP rear camera and a 2MP selfie camera.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will be available in two stylish colours of gray and silver and will be available across online and offline stores.

With Samsung Kids, you can set daily playtime allowances, restrict access to certain apps and introduce your kids to the digital world safely with a range of exciting, colourful learning apps and games.

“With Remote working and virtual learning becoming the new normal, we, at Samsung, have pushed ourselves creatively and technically to develop two new landmark tablets — Tab S7 FE and Tab A7 Lite,” Madhur Chaturvedi, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

“These exciting new tabs help you become more productive, more creative, multi-task with ease and redefine the way that you work, study and play,” Chaturvedi added.

(With Inputs from IANS)