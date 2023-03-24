Samsung unveils Galaxy F14 5G with 6000mAh battery in India

New Delhi: Samsung on Friday announced the launch of a new smartphone — Galaxy F14 5G, with a segment-only 6000mAh battery in India.

Available in three colours – Black, Green and Purple, the Galaxy F14 5G will be available for purchase from the company’s official website and online and offline stores from March 30 at a starting price of Rs 12,990.

“Galaxy F14 5G comes with a segment-only 5nm processor and 6000 mAh battery. It supports 13 bands for super-fast 5G connectivity. With many more ‘Frevolutionary’ features, Galaxy F14 5G is available at a net effective price starting Rs 12,990 and is a game changer in this category,” Rahul Pahwa, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

The new Galaxy F14 5G features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ 90Hz display providing users with an immersive viewing experience for watching their favourite movies or games.

The display comes protected with Gorilla Glass 5, which lets users stay worry-free.

Moreover, it comes with Exynos 1330 chipset, which is a segment-only 5nm processor, allowing users to multitask with ease, play games, and do just about anything very smoothly.

“With the launch of Samsung Galaxy F14 5G today, which possesses a 5nm 5G processor to deliver the ultimate performance with a 6000mAh battery, the smartphone experience is only going to get better,” Kunal Gupta, Senior Director at Flipkart, said in a statement.

It also supports 13 5G bands, which empower users to download, stream, share, and browse all their favourite content at lightning-fast speeds.

Further, the Galaxy F14 5G also supports the Voice Focus feature and Samsung Wallet, which provides an all-in-one application for storing your financial applications, personal IDs, and other confidential documents.