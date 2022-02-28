Samsung unveils Galaxy Book2 Pro laptops with 1080p webcams

New Delhi: Samsung on Monday unveiled its flagship laptop lineup, featuring the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 with S Pen functionality and Galaxy Book2 Pro with 5G. The laptops feature 1080p FHD webcams and wider field of view angles for better video feed.

Both laptops in the Galaxy Book2 Pro series offer advanced performance, ultra-portable designs and Galaxy experiences to keep consumers agile, powered and connected, the company said in a statement.

The Galaxy Book2 Pro will be available in Graphite and Silver colours while the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 will be available in Burgundy, Graphite and Silver finishes.

“Together, with seamless continuity across our Galaxy devices and secure mobility, users can unlock more efficiency and enable the possibilities of the office of tomorrow,” said Hark-sang Kim, EVP and Head of New Computing R&D Team of Mobile eXperience Business.

The Galaxy Book2 Pro series is the first consumer PC lineup with Microsoft’s secured-core PC for an enhanced level of protection on Windows 11 to boost protection against potential cyber-attacks.

“Delivering the first consumer PC with Microsoft’s secured-core PC designation is a crucial step in this effort as today’s consumers deserve the same security protections they get in the office as they do while working remotely,” said David Weston, director of Enterprise and OS Security, Microsoft.

With up to 21 hours of battery life, Galaxy Book2 Pro series offers super-fast USB Type-C universal charger.

The Galaxy Book2 Pro series features the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processors.

Studio Mode is also upgraded with a variety of new features, including Auto Framing, new background effects and Face Effect tool.

The Galaxy Book2 pro series also supports AKG and Dolby Atmos sound technology.

