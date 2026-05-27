Samsung unveils 2026 AI-powered TV lineup in India, Check price and offers

Advertisement

Samsung has officially launched its 2026 AI-powered TV lineup in India, broadening its premium home entertainment portfolio to include a wide variety of OLED, Neo QLED, Mini LED, The Frame, UHD TV, and its newly introduced Micro RGB televisions.

The company stated that its new range would feature 72 models across various screen sizes and categories, catering to those looking for enhanced picture quality, an AI-enhanced viewing experience, and premium smart home capabilities.

A prominent feature at its launch event was Samsung’s new Micro RGB display technology, expected to achieve higher levels of brightness, color accuracy, and contrast. Several smart features have been integrated that facilitate enhanced device connectivity in the entire range of its smart devices.

Each of its revamped OLED and Neo QLED ranges boasts an increased refresh rate, better energy efficiency, and enhancements for gaming, like a low-latency display mode and smoother display action.

The company said this display has been built to deliver more lifelike visuals and enhance viewing experience during sports games, games, and watching movies.

Samsung has introduced updated AI-driven processors in its 2026 TV range that facilitate real-time picture enhancement, dynamic audio scaling, and tailored recommendations for viewers.

The new Samsung televisions will also offer robust control over smart home devices, voice assistants, and cloud gaming features. A strong emphasis has been placed on the TV’s ability to upscale lower resolution content onto larger screens with the help of an AI.

The new launches are intended to bolster Samsung’s hold over the Indian premium television market, which has been increasingly seeing the emergence of competition in the smart TV segment.

Samsung’s new Micro RGB TV

Samsung’s new Micro RGB TV is said to offer higher levels of brightness, color accuracy, and contrast. It comes in Micro RGB AI Engine Pro, Micro RGB Precision Color 100, Micro RGB Color Booster Pro and Micro RGB HDR Pro models in the R95H and R85H series in sizes from 55 to 115 inches.

The Micro RGB is built on Samsung’s proprietary Micro RGB Technology, which uses individually controlled red, green and blue micro LEDs to deliver highly precise light control, richer detail and more natural colour.

It also has Glare Free technology that minimizes bright light impact on the eye.

The R95H series models also has both the Safety for Eyes and Circadian Rhythm Display (CRD) certifications from Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker (VDE), a leading global testing institute based in Germany.

Samsung’s OLED TV 2026

Samsung’s 2026 OLED TVs is available in S95H, S90H and S85H models. These OLED TVs offer deep blacks, rich colour, immersive performance and refined design across a wider range of viewing preferences. The Glare-Free technology is now available for all the models.

Advertisement

It has a FloatLayer Design that gives the display a lighter, more refined presence. It also has Samsung OLED’s Ultimate Gaming Pack for gaming and sports lovers. It helps keep fast motion crisp and responsive. It brings together Motion Xcelerator 165Hz, support for key VRR platforms such as AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, and quick-access gaming tools for smoother, more intuitive play.

It has also got a AI Soccer Mode Pro, which is available on S95H and S90H models along with a AI Soccer Mode on S85H.

Samsung’s The Frame TV 2026

The Frame lineup is specially designed for Art lovers. The Art Mode offers access to 3000+ professionally curated artworks, along with experiences personalised by Vision AI Companion (VAC). The Frame (LS03H model) combines amazing picture quality with its unique Frame design.

It delivers a great viewing experience with Pantone Validated ArtfulColor and Glare Free technology and got a Modern Frame Design.

Samsung’s Neo QLED lineup

Samsung’s Neo QLED lineup brings together enhanced AI picture quality and more connected viewing experiences across the QN80H and QN70H. It is certified by TÜV Rheinland as a Real QLED TV. The Samsung Neo QLED uses a blue light backlight and a genuine quantum dot sheet to maintain a stable colour spectrum and consistent picture performance.

Samsung Mini LED

Samsung Mini LED brings a brighter, richer viewing experience to more viewers. More precise light control and Pure Spectrum Color give images greater depth and clarity, as well as contrast that feels more defined from scene to scene. With two distinct models M80H and M70H, Samsung makes Mini LED and AI-powered viewing available to more consumers.

Motion Xcelerator 144Hz keeps fast-paced content smooth and clear.

NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor powers AI-driven picture optimization.

AI Sound Controller keeps dialogue clear and balances voices and sound effects in real time.

Additional AI and personalisation features further expand gaming and content experiences.

Price, Offers & Availability

Samsung is offering a special launch offer for a limited time. Customers will receive a complimentary soundbar worth Rs 10,2990 and a free Music Studio worth Rs 23,990 upon purchasing select TV models. You can also get cashback up to 20% and flexible EMI options to make your purchase even more rewarding.

The 2026 lineup, will be available across Samsung retail stores, Samsung.com, and leading offline and online retail channels starting today.

Samsung’s Micro RGB range starts from Rs 1,24,990

Samsung’s OLED range starts from Rs 1,14,990

Samsung’s Frame TV range starts from Rs 56,990

Samsung’s Neo QLED range starts from Rs 52,990

Samsung’s Mini LED range starts from Rs 42,990

Samsung’s UHD TV range starts from Rs 36,990