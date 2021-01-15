Samsung To Ship Its Upcoming S21 Series Without Charger And Earphones

It is noteworthy to mention that the Samsung Galaxy upcoming S21 flagship series will be bundled without charger and earphones. The newly launched devices of Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra will be bundled with a USB-C to USB-C cable in the retail box.

This roughly means that customers will have to pay extra in order to get a charger. While it is understandable that Samsung is adopting this measure to reduce e-waste, but an option to avail charger would have worked for many.

The Galaxy S21 (8GB+128GB) variant will cost Rs 69,999 while the Galaxy S21 (8GB+256GB) variant will be available for Rs 73,999.

Galaxy S21+ (8GB+128GB) will come for Rs 81,999 while the 8GB+256GB version will cost Rs 85,999.

The top-end model Galaxy S21 Ultra (12GB+256GB) will cost Rs 105,999 while Galaxy S21 Ultra with 16GB+512GB variant will be available for Rs 116,999.

This decision of Samsung comes after Apple’s decision to stop shipping chargers for its future iPhones.