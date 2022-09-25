Samsung to roll out Android 13-based One UI 5.0 stable update to these smartphones

Samsung is expected to release the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update, that has already been rolled out to a few smartphones, for the Galaxy S22 series starting October 17 or October 19.

Now, a new report by SamMobile has suggested that the company is going to release the stable update of One UI 5.0 to more Galaxy devices by the end of 2022.

The report claimed that Samsung will release the stable One UI 5.0 for the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S22 lineups before 2023 together with the Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3, Galaxy Z Fold4, and Galaxy Z Flip4.

Samsung will also roll out the One UI 5.0’s stable build update to the Galaxy A53 in 2022. If this is true then the Galaxy A53 will become the only non-flagship Samsung smartphone to get the company’s latest custom Android skin before 2023. The smartphone ships with One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 and is slated to get at least four years of Android updates. The One UI 5.0 will be the first major upgrade for the device.

List of phones that will get Android 13 before the end of 2022:

Samsung Galaxy S22+

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21+

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy A53

The report adds that these are preliminary firmware plans and are subject to change in the future.