Samsung smart debit card
Image Credit: IANS

Samsung to provide 80% of iPhone 12 OLED displays

By IANS

San Francisco: Samsung Display is expected to provide nearly 80 per cent of the OLED displays used in this year’s iPhone 12 lineup.

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones under the iPhone 12 series in September or October which would include two premium variants.

According to a report in DigiTimes citing industry sources, “Samsung Display has obtained nearly 80 per cent of the overall panel orders for Apple’s next-generation iPhone series tentatively dubbed iPhone 12 slated for launch later this year”.

LG Display and BOE are other panel suppliers for the upcoming iPhones.

Samsung has been Apple’s OLED supplier since 2017 when the company finally gave its iPhone X this display feature.

The company is likely to supply display units for three of the upcoming iPhone 12 variants, the 5.4-inch entry-level option, the 6.1, and 6.7-inch iPhone Pro models.

Meanwhile, LG and BOE displays may be used in the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 with similar specs to the entry-level variant.

Media reports recently claimed that the Cupertino-based tech giant was “aggressively testing” BOE’s flexible OLED displays to cut costs and reduce dependency of South Korean players.

You might also like
Nation

Amid privacy concerns, Centre makes Aarogya Setu app open source

Technology

Slack threatens Microsoft’s entire Office 365 empire: CEO

Technology

Twitter CEO donates another $10mn towards Covid-19 efforts

Technology

Sony launches new BRAVIA series TVs in India

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.