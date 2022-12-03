Samsung to launch Galaxy M04 smartphone soon in India, to cost less than Rs 10,000

Samsung will very soon launch its budget smartphone Samsung Galaxy M04 in India. The Samsung Galaxy M04 will be the successor of the Samsung Galaxy M03 and will be priced below Rs 10,000 in India. The smartphone will target that segment of Android smartphone buyers who are willing to purchase entry-level smartphone.

If reports are to be believed, the Samsung Galaxy M04 might be priced at around Rs 9000 (i.e. Rs 8,999). Even though there is no confirmation yet about it, the promo image about the device has revealed so. According to the leaked image, there will be two rear cameras on the device along with a flash.

The device is expected to offer up to 8GB of RAM on its top variant which will include virtual RAM. The colour options on the device are expected to include a Mint colour along with other colours. The processor on the smartphone is expected to be MediaTek’s entry-level Helio G35 chipset which will make it a 4G device. Geekbench has indicated that the device will offer 6.5-inch HD+ display and will support dual SIM. The device is expected to be a rebranded version of the Samsung Galaxy A04e.

According to the Google Play Console listing, Samsung Galaxy M04 will offer Android 12 out of the box instead of Android 13. The resolution of the smartphone is expected to be 720×1600 while the fingerprint sensor of the device is expected to be offered on the right side.