Samsung to launch affordable foldable phone, To be called Galaxy Z Flip FE

Samsung is planning to introduce an affordable foldable devices, which generally comes with a very expensive price tag. As the popularity of the foldable devices has risen in the market with rivals introducing much cheaper models, the company is currently working on more affordable versions of its foldable devices. According to reports, the upcoming affordable foldable phone might be a Samsung Galaxy Fan Edition (FE) series device, called Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE. The Fan Edition is known for bringing flagship-level experiences at affordable prices.

A Korean tech blogger yeux1122 suggested that Samsung is working on its first ever budget-friendly foldable. The device is said to be under development and can be released along with the higher-end Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 later this year. Moreover, Samsung also hinted towards its existence and said, “We are considering ways to lower entry barriers so that more customers can actually experience foldable products, given the high satisfaction among existing foldable users.”

So a lot is not known about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip SE. On the design front, it can closely resemble the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and 6, with a 6.7-inch main foldable display. It can also have an IPX8 rating for water resistance. It can even feature Android 15-based OneUI 7.

It is believed that Samsung might cut costs by reusing previous-generation components such as an older chip, reduced RAM or storage options, and entry-level camera hardware. This strategy is something that we have seen on other FE models too.

But let’s take this information with a pinch of salt as Samsung is currently gearing up for the launch of the Galaxy S25 series, the foldables will be launched later during the year.

Also Read: Realme GT 7 Pro set to launch in India on November 26