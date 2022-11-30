Samsung to hire 1,000 engineers for cutting-edge R&D in India

New Delhi: Samsung on Wednesday said it plans to hire nearly 1,000 engineers from IITs and top engineering institutes to work on cutting-edge technologies at its R&D institutes across India, at a time when Big Tech companies lay off thousands of employees across the globe.

The new workforce will join Samsung R&D Institute-Bangalore (SRI-B), Samsung R&D Institute-Noida, Samsung R&D Institute-Delhi and Samsung Semiconductor India Research in Bengaluru next year.

The new hires will work on new-age technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, image processing, internet of things (IoT), connectivity, cloud, big data, business intelligence, predictive analysis, system-on-a-chip (SoC) and storage solutions, among others.

“Samsung’s R&D centres aim to hire new talent from India’s top engineering institutes who will work on breakthrough innovations, technologies, products and designs, including India-centric innovations, that enrich people’s lives. This will further our vision of Powering Digital India,” said Sameer Wadhawan, Head, Human Resources, Samsung India.

Samsung will recruit engineers from multiple streams such as computer science and allied branches. information technology, electronics, instrumentation, embedded systems and communication networks.

In addition, the company will also hire from streams such as mathematics and computing and software engineering.

This hiring season, Samsung R&D centres will hire around 200 engineers from top IITs. They have also offered over 400 pre-placement offers to students at the IITs and other top institutions.

Samsung research centres in India have filed over 7,500 patents in various areas to date.

Several of these patents have been commercialised in Samsung flagship Galaxy smartphones, smartwatches, network equipment and digital applications, among others.