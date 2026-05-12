Samsung starts selling officially refurbished smartphones in India

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Samsung has now started the Certified Re-Newed program in India. Under the Samsung Re-Newed program, the company is offering officially refurbished devices in the country for discounted prices.

The tech giant has made a page, in which the refurbished phones are listed at discounted prices. For example, the Certified Re-Newed Galaxy S25 Ultra with 256GB of storage is listed at a discounted price of Rs 97,499, a Galaxy S25 with 256GB of storage for Rs 58,749, a Galaxy A56 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for Rs 31,499, a Galaxy A56 with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for Rs 32,749, and a Galaxy A36 with 128GB of storage for Rs 23,249.

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Samsung stated that all devices are “rigorously cleaned, tested, and restored to like-new condition.” The work is carried out by Samsung-approved technicians in a Samsung-approved facility. The phones have the latest software installed, and come with the same 1-year warranty as new devices.

The Samsung specialists check every component, inside and out, to ensure quality and proper working order, and if replacements are needed, only genuine Samsung parts are used. After that, each device must pass intensive testing. They are then packaged in an official box with a quick start guide, a data cable, and a SIM ejector pin. The handsets are unlocked and compatible with all networks.

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