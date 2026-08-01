Samsung S26 FE camera specs leaks online

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Samsung has confirmed it’s working on the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE. However, the company has not revealed the official launch date of the device yet. Ahead of the official launch, the camera specifications of the device has ben leaked online.

According to the report, the S26 FE’s camera system will have similarities with it’s predecessor Galaxy S25 FE.

Reports from Android Authority, citing trusted sources stated that the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE, codenamed “r14,” will use a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL S5KGN3 sensor for the primary camera. The reports also added that the upcoming device will also carry a telephoto unit with an 8MP OmniVision OV08A1 sensor with 3x zoom. Last year’s S25 FE used these same sensors for its primary and telephoto cameras.

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The other cameras on the device is said to be a 12MP GalaxyCore GC12A2 sensor and a 12MP Sony IMX825 sensor. However, there is not clear information which one of these two sensors will be used for the ultrawide camera and which one will be employed for the selfie camera.

From this, we deduced that the S26 FE will have 12MP resolution ultrawide and selfie cameras, which is identical to the S25 FE.

Reports have also said that the S26 FE will have charging speed of 45W wired charging support, which is identical to the S25 FE.