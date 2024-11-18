Samsung S23 Ultra smartphone becomes cheaper with massive 45 percent price cut, Check details

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone has become cheaper with a significant price cut for the 256GB variant. If you have your eye on the phone then now will be good time to buy it. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is known for capturing stunning photography and videography.

Flipkart is offering up to 45 per cent discount that reducing the price of the smartphone. Let’s know more about the details of this discount offer.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra discount

Flipkart is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB variant with up to 45 percent against its original price of Rs 1,49,999. This discount drops the prce of the device for just Rs 81,999, nearly half the original price.

If you’re looking to save even more, consider using the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, which offers an additional 5 percent cashback. For those on a tighter budget, purchasing on EMI is also an option, with monthly payments as low as Rs 2,883.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone features a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display that supports a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+, a peak brightness of 1750 nits. This lets you use the phone even under direct sunlight without any discomfort.

Out of the box, the smartphone runs on Android 13 and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. You have the option of up to 12GB of RAM and an impressive 1TB of storage, with UFS 4.0 support to enhance speed. For photography, the rear camera setup includes four sensors: 200MP, 10MP, 10MP, and 12MP, while there’s a 12MP camera for selfies and video calls. The device is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging, ensuring you stay powered throughout the day.

