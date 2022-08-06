Samsung rolls out One UI 5.0 Beta for its Galaxy S22 Series devices

Smartphone manufacturer Samsung starts rolling the One UI 5.0 Beta. The multinational company has informed that its Galaxy S22 Series users in Germany as well as in South Korea will be able to download the One UI 5.0 Beta. The update will be later available for the users in the U.S. For those who are unaware, the One UI 5.0 was expected to launch in July. However, the update has been delayed by few weeks.

The Galaxy S22 Series smartphones include, Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The One UI 5.0 Beta will be based on Android 13. In order to get the One UI 5.0 users must have to register for the beta program through the Samsung Members app. The One UI 5.0 beta has the firmware version S90xBXXU2ZHV4.

The One UI 5.0 Beta was sideloaded on a Galaxy S22 Ultra by XDA Developers. The new features and design that are available on the One UI 5.0 are mentioned below in details.

Stackable widgets

Through this update, Samsung has added stackable widgets on your home screen. Users can now stack widgets on the home screen of the default browser. The hold and select tap feature on the smartphone lets you add widgets on your phone.

Material You

New colors are generated from your current wallpaper. The new colours let you change your system theme. The apps on your smartphone that support Material You will change the colors according to the theme that a user chooses.

Privacy Hub

The new privacy settings that are provided by the One UI 5.0 let the users toggle through the settings in a quite easy way. The single screen of the settings allows you to navigate through the key settings.

Notifications and permission dialog box

The notifications in the One UI 5 get a new look as compared to the outgoing One UI. The icon on the left become larger while the permission request dialog box becomes smaller. The two coloured boxes on the screen let you choose between “allow” or “don’t allow” options.

Text recognition

The Optical Character Recognition (OCR) feature on the One UI 5.0 helps you recognise any text through your camera. Users need to launch their camera and use it to read any text on a wall, object or vehicle and it can be instantly transcribed on your phone. The same feature also lets you recognise text in the pictures that are stored on your device.

Multitasking gestures

The One UI 5 brings home new multi-tasking gestures that help you in your day to day life. The first gesture is a swipe from the top corner while the second is a swipe from the bottom. The swipe from the top corner gesture allows you to open the current app in a pop-up view. On the other hand, the swipe from the bottom feature lets you open a split screen view. Overall, both the features will help you save time and offer convenience in the long run.

The other important features that are offered through the One UI 5.0 are some camera features, magnifier shortcut, taking notes during a call and much more.

NB: The Samsung users who want to download the One UI 5.0 beta are advised to make a backup of their data present on the device. There are chances that the users might experience a difference in the functioning of third-party apps. The final version of the Android 13 may get launched around September 2022.