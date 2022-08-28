Samsung reportedly working on a Dual Screen Phone with rear-facing transparent display

Samsung is reportedly working on a dual screen phone that will come with a rear-facing transparent display along with the primary display. The patent application for Samsung’s dual screen phone was reportedly spotted at the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO). The South Korean tech giant filed the patent in January.

According to a recent report by SamMobile, the South Korean tech company is working on a smartphone with dual screen. The report also added that it could sport a transparent display at the rear side in addition to the primary display. As mentioned earlier, the patent application for the upcoming smartphone from Samsung was reportedly filed this January and was discovered at the WIPO.

Meanwhile, Samsung recently launched its latest foldable smartphones -Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4, globally earlier this month. Check out some key specification details of both the phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has dual-SIM (nano) support and runs on One UI 4.1.1 based on Android 12L. The OS is a special version of Android created by Google for large-screen experiences, including foldables. Under the hood, the device has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC which is paired with 12GB of RAM as standard. The smartphone draws power from a 4,400mAh dual battery that is claimed to have support for 25W charger (sold separately).

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 runs on Android 12 with OneUI 4.1.1 on top. It comes with a 6.7-inch primary full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 have 8GB of RAM and a 3,700mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is IPX8 rated for water resistance and is made of Samsung’s Armor Aluminum.