Samsung releases One UI 7 beta update in India

Korean smartphone maker Samsung has rolled out new One UI 7 beta update for its users. The new version of its mobile interface is currently rolling out in select countries including India. The new UI 7 beta update has brought AI, security and privacy upgrades, the company said on Thursday.

The new version of One UI 7 will be first available for Galaxy S24 series devices and will be made available in upcoming Galaxy S Series devices. The company will also roll out the update across other Galaxy devices gradually.

“The official One UI 7 release will commence with upcoming Galaxy S series devices, featuring additional AI capabilities including enhanced on-device AI functions, starting from the first quarter of 2025. The One UI 7 beta programme will be first available for Galaxy S24 series devices in Germany, India, Korea, Poland, the UK, and the US, from December 5,” the Samsung statement said.

The new UI 7 update has also brought automatic transcription of recorded calls and offers in 20 languages including Hindi. The native Camera app no has reorganised camera buttons, controls and, modes. Moreover, the One UI 7 beta has added simplified settings when shooting in the Pro and Pro video modes, which also gets a zoom control option for smooth transitions.

The update also adds a new notification system which is said to make accessing notifications from the lock screen easier. It now has an addition ‘Now Bar’ options which displays relevant activities across apps like Interpreter, Music, Recording, and Stopwatch. However, this feature will be exclusive to the next-generation Galaxy S series, said the company.

Moreover, the update also includes privacy and security patches. Now, the Samsung users don’t have to worry about unauthorised access. They can use USB connection block, and stop attempts to install malware from unauthorised sources with the new One UI 7.