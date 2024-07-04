Samsung phones at risk as Google finds out flaw in Android Operating System

Samsung phones are at risk as they are prone to a security risk, pointed out Google. The devices now face a vulnerability known as CVE-2024-32896, discovered Google. This security risk has the chance to leave millions of smartphones under attack by hackers. Samsung has also urged its Galaxy smartphone users (after confirmation by Google) to update their devices as soon as possible.

The vulnerability that Google has pointed out, lies within the Android operating system. The issues have not only impacted the Google Pixel devices but also the other devices from other manufacturers like Samsung. The attackers behind this security risk can steal sensitive information, take control of features of your device as well as install malware.

Google has already addressed the security issue by releasing the security patch for its Pixel devices. Samsung is now promptly rolling out the patch for its Galaxy smartphones across the globe. Users should check their device settings and install the software updates. By installing the latest update, the users will be able to patch the vulnerability and reduce significantly the risk of cyberattack.

Even though Google is quite active in sending the fixes for its Pixel devices, the other manufacturers might delay the deployment of patches.

If you are a Samsung Galaxy smartphone user, you are expected to look into device settings and check for software updates. Users can download and install the latest updates on their devices. Users are also advised to stay aware of any suspicious links through SMS/WhatsApp forwarded messages. Android users should also install apps from the Google Play Store and not from other unsecured websites. They can also keep an eye on the updates as the latest app updates offer security to the device.