Samsung
New Delhi: Samsung President and CEO Koh Dong-jin addresses at the launch of Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e smartphones in New Delhi, on March 6, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

Samsung offers up to Rs 20k cashback on Galaxy S10 phones

By IANS

Gurugram: Samsung India on Friday announced special offers on its flagship Galaxy S10+, S10, and S10e. With this announcement, consumers can now avail an instant cashback of up to Rs 20,000 on the purchase of these smartphones.

The offers will be valid between January 4 to January 31.

Consumers purchasing the 512 GB and 128 GB variant of Galaxy S10 can avail a cashback of Rs 20,000 and Rs 12,000 respectively.

Similarly, consumers aspiring for a larger display can buy the 512 GB and 128 GB variant of Galaxy S10+ with a cashback of Rs 12,000.

For those looking for a more compact yet power packed smartphone, Galaxy S10e, comes with a cashback of Rs 8,000, the company said in its statement.

The 5.8-inch Galaxy S10e, 6.1-inch Galaxy S10 and 6.4-inch Galaxy S10+ feature the world’s first ‘Dynamic AMOLED’ display.

Galaxy S10 supports HDR10+ content and delivers vivid digital content and dynamic tone mapping.

Embedded directly beneath the screen is the in-display Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner that reads the 3D contours of a physical thumbprint, for improved anti-spoofing, allowing the phone to be unlocked securely and intuitively.

The offers will be available across offline and online channels and Samsung outlets across the country.

