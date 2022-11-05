Samsung mocks Apple in new ad for lack of a foldable Phone

Samsung takes a jab at Apple with new 'On the Fence' ad
San Francisco: Samsung in its new ad has mocked iPhone users that tells people to come over to its Android phones as Apple always make iPhone users wait for new and useful features.

According to Android Authority, the 30-second commercial was shown on Samsung’s US YouTube channel.

In an ad called “On the Fence”, it depicts a man sitting on an actual fence, with two iPhone users discouraging him from doing so. “But on the Samsung side, they have foldable phones and epic cameras,” the man says.

“You don’t want to leave. We’re waiting for all that to come over here,” says one of the iPhone users. “Why? It’s already over there,” replies the fence sitter, according to the report.

Samsung is essentially mocking Apple for not having foldable phones. Even though it is Samsung’s biggest rival, the manufacturer of the iPhone hasn’t yet joined the movement.

As per Samsung’s own predictions, Apple intends to launch its first foldable product in 2024, which is just a little more than a year away.

However, if Apple plans on launching a foldable in 2024, it must already be finalising its plans, said the report.

