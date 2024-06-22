Samsung might offer Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC for the entire Galaxy S25 lineup

There is a long way before Samsung launches its premium smartphone series i.e. Galaxy S25 globally. However, rumours about the specifications of the device are making rounds on the internet. According to industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset across the globe. This leaves us questioning over the use of Exynos chipset in the series.

Kuo has suggested that Qualcomm will provide the entire range of Galaxy S25 devices with its chipset. This might be because Samsung had a lower yield rate for their 3nm Exynos 2500 chipset. It is important to mention that in 2023, Samsung Galaxy S23 series features Qualcomm processors globally.

However in 2024, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series received Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for only 40 percent of their devices. The devices that were sold in Asian markets including Malaysia were powered by Exynos 2400.

Samsung still produces the Exynos 2500 chipset. However, we are not sure whether the chipset will be offered in the Galaxy S25 series. Well, there are reports that Samsung will be using Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in the Galaxy Z Flip6 and Z Fold6. Using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor means that Qualcomm and TSMC will benefit a lot from the increased orders of Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is expected to be more expensive by 25-30 % as compared to its predecessor.