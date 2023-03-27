Samsung might launch a 6GB RAM variant of Galaxy A34 5G in India soon

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was launched in India earlier this month as the successor to last year’s Samsung Galaxy A33 5G. Samsung introduced the Galaxy A34 5G with 8GB of RAM as standard and in two storage option. The company is now tipped to launch a 6GB RAM variant of the Galaxy A34 5G soon in India.

As per a new report, Samsung Galaxy A34 5G 6GB RAM variant could be launched in India. Though the report does not reveal the exact launch date of the new variant yet, we expect it to happen soon. The report has also revealed that the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G 6GB RAM variant will likely have a price of Rs 28,999. There will be launch offers for the device, which will include a bank discount of Rs 3,000. In addition to this, there will also be a Samsung Shop App welcome voucher worth Rs 1,000.

Currently, the phone is available for purchase for Rs 30,999 for the 8GB RAM variant with 128GB and Rs 32,999 for the 8GB RAM with 256GB of storage in the country.

At the time of writing this, Samsung has not confirmed any plans to launch a 6GB RAM variant of the Galaxy A34 5G, which made its debut earlier this month as the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G features a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and support for a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on Android 13 with One UI 5.1 on top.

The device is confirmed to get four major Android updates and security patches for five years. Powering the device is a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, which has a peak clock speed of 2.6GHz. It sports a waterdrop-style notch at the top, which houses a 13-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

The handset comes with a triple-camera setup on the back that includes a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 5-megapixel macro lens.

The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery under the hood and supports 25W fast charging. It also has an IP67 rating for protection against dust and water. There is support for expanding the onboard storage (by up to 1TB) via a microSD card slot. The device also offers multiple connectivity options, such as 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, and GPS. It weighs about 199g and is 8.2mm thick.