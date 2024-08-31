Samsung might acquire Nokia’s network infrastructure business soon

Nokia has been one of the major players when it comes to the network infrastructure business. In the recent years, the company has found it tough to compete with the likes of Ericsson as well as Huawei. If latest reports are to be believed, Samsung is looking forward to acquire Nokia’s network infrastructure business.

Samsung currently has a market share of 6.1 percent of radio Access Network (RAN) branch. According to the rumours, Samsung has shown interest to purchase Nokia’s infrastructure business at an alleged amount of $10 billion. If the deal becomes successful Samsung will become the second biggest RAN supplier across the world and its share will be 25.6%.

With this deal, the company (i.e. Samsung) is looking forward to strengthen its own RAN positions.

Samsung currently manufactures 4G as well as 5G base stations as well as chipsets and devices. The other equipment that the company manufactures is radios and core equipment. The Korean company has already supplied carriers worldwide and that include TELUS Canada, O2 in Germany reliance Jiu in India, Verizon in USA, Vodafone in UK and much more.

Samsung will be launching the Galaxy S24 FE smartphone and its specifications have been leaked.

The US variant of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has been spotted on the FCC certification. The smartphone will be powered by an in-house Exynos SoC and it will be supporting 12 bands of 5G. The device is expected to be unveiled by the end of September or by early October for markets across the globe. The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE device was initially spotted by MySmartPrice team.

