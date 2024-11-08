Samsung likely to introduce Galaxy S25 Slim smartphone in 2025, Know details

Samsung is likely to introduce not just three but four smartphones in the Galaxy S25 series in 2025, initially reported GSMArena citing a source from Korea. The new smartphones in the Galaxy S25 series will include Galaxy S25 Slim smartphone. The other devices that will be offered in the Galaxy S25 series are Galaxy S25, S25+ and S25 Ultra.

Well, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim will not be launched along with the original Galaxy S25 series. The device will be rather launched in the later part of 2025.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim is likely to get 6.7” flat screen along with a thinner body as compared to the other devices. It is also tipped that the primary camera on the device will be 200MP along with an ISOCELL HP2 sensor. We can expect Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC on the device.

Samsung W25 launch

Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold SE smartphone in China as the Samsung W25. The device also gets a redesign with touches of gold on it. The gold accents are present on the frame, hinge as well as camera lenses.

Along with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold SE/ Samsung W25 another device that launched in China is the W25 Flip. The Samsung W25 Flip is nothing but a Galaxy Z Flip6 which features similar style statement.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition launched initially in South Korea early and it has specs that are better than a Galaxy Z Fold6.

