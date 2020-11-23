samsung launching galaxy z fold 3 with s pen
By KalingaTV Bureau

Seoul: Samsung will launch a new foldable phone called Galaxy Z Fold 3 with the S Pen support in June next year and the South Korean giant may discontinue the Galaxy Note lineup, the media reported on Monday.

According to a report in the South Korean publication Aju News, Samsung Electronics has confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 foldable phone will arrive in June 2021.

The report claimed that Samsung will discontinue the Galaxy Note series next year.

“The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is developed as a premium smartphone that combines the latest technologies from Samsung Electronics, such as S Pen (electronic pen) and UDC (Under Display Camera)”.

UDC is a technology that allows to take pictures without a camera hole by placing a camera under the OLED screen.

Samsung “confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be equipped with the S Pen, a feature of the existing Galaxy Note series,” the report mentioned.

As the S Pen stylus is applied to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy S21 Ultra (tentative name), “the Note series will be discontinued”.

Samsung Display and its subsidiary Dowoo Insys have developed and delivered the second-generation UTG that applied its own cover glass technology, making it possible to realise the plan to mount the S Pen on the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

“Samsung Electronics plans to apply UDC to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 to provide a true full screen experience like a tablet PC”.

The previous Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 2 were equipped with a notch display with a single side of the screen and a punch hole display with a small hole to mount a front camera.

Earlier reports also claimed that Samsung is planning to launch its next flagship called Galaxy S21 Ultra with an S Pen support but the S Pen will not be included with the phone.

There may be three S21 models — a standard, a Plus and an Ultra.

The S21 will have a 6.2-inch display, the Plus will be 6.7 inches and the Ultra will reportedly have a 6.8-inch display, reported Android Police.

Samsung may launch the Galaxy S21 series in January 2021, with first sales starting in early February.

(IANS)

