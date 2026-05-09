Samsung launches next-generation AI Mini LED TVs with smart features

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Samsung has launched its new Vision AI-powered Mini LED TV lineup in India. The new television range starts at Rs 42,990 and is available in screen sizes ranging from 43 inches to 100 inches.

The latest Mini LED TVs are powered by Samsung’s NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor, which uses AI-based picture and sound optimisation to improve viewing quality in real time.

The company said the TVs are designed to offer enhanced contrast, sharper visuals and immersive audio for gaming, sports and movie streaming.

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Samsung has also introduced features such as Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for smoother gaming performance, Pure Spectrum Color technology for improved colour accuracy and Mini LED HDR for deeper blacks and brighter highlights. The TVs run on One UI Tizen and come with SmartThings integration, Samsung Knox Security and support for voice assistants including Alexa and Google Assistant.

According to Samsung India, the new Mini LED TV range will be available through retail stores, Flipkart and Samsung’s official online platform. Customers can also avail cashback offers and zero down payment EMI options for up to 30 months.