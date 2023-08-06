Samsung launches new Crystal Vision 4K TV in India; Price starts at Rs 33,990

Samsung has launched a new Crystal Vision 4K TV range in India. The new Smart TV comes with multi-voice assistant support, an inbuilt IoT Hub, and much more. The TV has a starting price of Rs 33,990.

Let’s check out the price, specifications, features, and more details below.

Samsung Crystal Vision 4K TV: Specs and Features

The Samsung Crystal Vision 4K UHD TV is available for purchase in 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch sizes. The TV has a HDR display and has a 3-side bezel design. It supports PurColor and One Billion True Colors. With the help of the Crystal Processor 4K, the TV was able to provide low-resolution content in 4K.

The TV has Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Motion Xcelerator, along with modes like Smart Work, Gaming, and Smart Watching modes.

It delivers 3D audio with support for Dolby Digital Plus and OTS Lite (Object Tracking Sound Lite), which uses two virtual top speakers and Samsung’s AI algorithms for you to experience the on-screen motion with both the eyes and ears.

There’s Adaptive Sound too, which tweaks the audio based on the content being watched. The TV delivers an enhanced audio experience with Samsung’s Q-Symphony that is synced with connected soundbar.

The new Samsung Crystal Vision 4K TV supports both Alexa and Bixby voice assistants. It comes with an IoT Hub with Calm Boarding for easy pairing of all smart devices and an IoT-enabled sensor, which adjusts the brightness based on the environment. The Smart Hub shows content to your liking.

You can also make video calls via the TV with the help of SlimFit Cam. It runs Tizen OS and has access to Samsung TV Plus, Additionally, it comes with a SolarCell Remote, which can charge via the room’s lights.

Price and Availability

The 2023 Samsung Crystal Vision 4K TV price in India is set at Rs 33,990. It will go on sale via Flipkart and Samsung Shop, starting August 4. Furthermore, customers can get up to Rs 3,000 cashback and a 12-month no-cost EMI option on the purchase of the Television. Plus, the TV offers a warranty of 2 years (1-year standard and 1-year extended warranty on the panel only).