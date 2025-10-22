Samsung launches Galaxy XR Headset, Know details about it

Advertisement

Samsung has officially launched its new Galaxy XR headset on Wednesday. The device runs on the Android XR platform and is developed in collaboration with Google.

As per the reports, the device comes with Gemini AI, which provides smart voice assistance, navigation help and real-time translations.

Specifications

The Galaxy XR headset is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chipset paired with 16GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It features dual micro-OLED screens with a total resolution of 3,552×3,840 pixels and around 27 million pixels.

The display supports a 90Hz refresh rate, a 95% DCI-P3 colour range and a wide 109-degree horizontal and 100-degree vertical field of view.

Further, the headset comes with a multi-camera setup capable of 3D photos and videos at 6.5-megapixel resolution, with an 18mm focal length and f/2.0 aperture. It also includes two pass-through cameras.

The device is equipped with six world-facing tracking cameras, four eye-tracking cameras, five motion sensors (IMUs), a depth sensor and a flicker sensor.

The headset also offers up to 2 hours of general use and 2.5 hours of video playback, powered by an external battery pack. The device itself weighs 545 grams with the forehead cushion and the external battery adds 302 grams.

The headset is currently available in Silver Shadow colour through Samsung’s online store in the US and South Korea. Based on international pricing, the headset is expected to cost around Rs. 1,58,000 in India. Samsung has also introduced a monthly payment option in some regions but exact Indian pricing plans have not been officially announced yet.