Seoul: South Korean tech giant Samsung has announced the new Galaxy Tab Active 3, a ruggedised tablet with increased emphasis on employee productivity and safety.

The Galaxy Tab Active3 can withstand drops of up to 1.5 metres with an inbox protective cover and it is IP68-rated dustproof and water-resistant.

“Not only is the Galaxy Tab Active3 more durable, but its performance has been upgraded to support the latest applications for maximum productivity,” KC Choi, EVP and Head of Global Mobile B2B Team, Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics, said in a statement.

The tab features an 8-inch display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels.

It is powered by the Exynos 9810 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64/128 GB storage, expandable with microSD cards.

The tab runs Android 10 with DeX mode for a desktop-like experience along with the security protections of Knox and has a 5,050mAh battery.

There’s a 5MP front-facing camera for video calling as well as a 13MP cam on the rear for general photography.

The new Galaxy Tab Active3 will be available in select markets starting from Tuesday, including but not limited to Europe and Asia, with availability expanding to other regions at a later date.