Samsung Galaxy M05 with 50MP camera launched in India for Rs 7,999

Samsung Galaxy M05 has been launched as the company’s latest budget Android smartphone offering in India on Thursday. The device comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, a 50 MP primary camera, and 5,000mAh battery. The device is priced below Rs 10,000 range.

Let’s check the price and specifications of the device here:

Specifications

The new Samsung budget phone -Galaxy M05 boasts a 6.7-inch LCD screen. The panel supports up to 60Hz refresh rate and HD+ resolution. It comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, which means it does not have 5G connectivity. Samsung offers the same chipset in other affordable smartphone like Galaxy A06.

The device runs on Android 14 based OneUI out of the box. The device will be getting two years of OS updates and four years of security patches, as per the company.

The Galaxy M05 packs 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, that supports expansion up to 1TB using the microSD card slot.

The budget device features a dual camera setup that houses a 50 MP primary camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. The Galaxy M05 also sports a water-drop style notch that houses an 8MP selfie camera.

The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W wired charging. However, Samsung will not provide a charger in the box.

The phone supports dual 4G VoLTE and even has a 3.5mm headphone jack. To cut down on the price, the company also does not offer a fingerprint scanner on the device.

Samsung Galaxy M05 has a plastic build, is 8.8mm thick and weighs 193 grams.

Samsung Galaxy M05 Price in India

The price of the Samsung Galaxy M05 is only Rs 7,999. It comes in a sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant in India. The colour options offered are a Mint Green colour option. The handset an be purchased from Samsung India’s official website, Amazon, and select retail stores.