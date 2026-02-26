Samsung launches Galaxy Buds 4 series in India with advanced ANC, gesture control and long playback

Advertisement

Samsung has launched its Galaxy Buds 4 series, true wireless earbuds in India, expanding its premium audio lineup. The new models were introduced at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event on 25 February 2026, with the launch of the Galaxy S26 series.

Price & Availability

Galaxy Buds 4 Pro: Rs. 22,999 in India

Galaxy Buds 4: Rs. 16,999 in India

Pre-orders opened on 26 February 2026, and both earbuds will be available for purchase from 6 March 2026 via Samsung’s online store, Amazon, Flipkart, and authorised retail outlets. Colour options include Black and White, with the Buds 4 Pro also offering an online-exclusive Pink Gold finish.

Key Features:

Audio & Smart Features

Both models support 24-bit/96 kHz high-resolution audio for richer sound reproduction.

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): Adaptive ANC dynamically adjusts noise filtering based on the environment.

Super Clear Call: Wideband technology enhances voice clarity during calls.

Conversation Detection: Automatically switches to ambient sound when speech is detected (supported on Pro).

Head Gesture Controls: Users can answer/decline calls, dismiss notifications, or launch AI assistants like Bixby by nodding or shaking their head.

Voice Assistant Support: Hands-free access to Bixby, Google Gemini, or other AI assistants.

Device Switching: Auto-switch between connected Galaxy devices.

Design & Build

Buds 4 Pro use a 2-way speaker system for deeper bass and clearer highs.

Both models are designed for comfort; Buds 4 Pro are rated IP57 (dust and water resistance) while Buds 4 carry an IP54 rating.

Multiple pinch and tap controls let users manage playback and ANC without the phone.

Battery Life

Galaxy Buds 4 Pro: Up to 7 hours of playback on earbuds alone with ANC off, and about 30 hours total with the charging case.

Galaxy Buds 4: Up to 6 hours of playback per charge with ANC off, and up to 30 hours total with the case. Both support wireless charging.

Market analysts highlight that the Buds 4 Pro’s gesture controls, improved ANC, and high-resolution audio make it competitive with other premium options, especially for users deep in the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem.