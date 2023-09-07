Samsung launches Galaxy A54 in ‘Awesome White’ colour in India, Sale starts from September 8

New Delhi: Samsung on Thursday launched the Galaxy A54 5G in a new ‘Awesome White’ colour in 8GB+256GB variant, which will go on sale in India from September 8.

Galaxy A54 5G is currently available in Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite and Awesome Violet colour variants.

Moreover, Samsung recently announced new offers on Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34.

Consumers can now purchase Galaxy A34, launched at Rs 30,999, at an effective price starting at Rs 26,999. The revised price included instant cashback of Rs 2,000 and an additional bank cashback of Rs 2,000 applicable on ICICI Bank and SBI credit card users.

The Galaxy A54 8GB+256 GB variant, launched at Rs 40,999, will be available for purchase at just Rs 36,999, according to the company.

Additionally, consumers seeking enhanced affordability can take advantage of the convenient 12-month no-cost EMI with zero down payment.

Galaxy A54 boasts a 50MP OIS primary lens along with a 12MP ultra-wide lens, while Galaxy A34 comes with a 48MP OIS primary lens and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Both models also come equipped with a 5MP macro lens.

They come with a 5000 mAh battery that can last for more than two days on a single charge, the company said.

Both devices feature a refresh rate of 120Hz that allows for smooth scene-to-scene transitions, even in fast motion.

These devices also offer spill and splash resistance with an IP67 rating, meaning they can withstand one meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. They are also dust and sand-resistant.