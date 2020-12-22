New Delhi: Samsung on Tuesday launched its advanced smart clothing care solution ‘AirDresser’ which claims to eliminate 99.9 per cent of viruses and bacteria including, influenza, adenovirus and herpes virus.

AirDresser will be available at Rs 110,000 on Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop and on e-commerce portals Amazon and Flipkart from December 24.

Consumers can avail a discount of Rs 10,000 and a no-cost EMI of Rs 5,555 (for 18 months). This offer will be valid for 15 days, the company said in a statement.

“Created with our deep knowledge of consumer needs and using cutting-edge technology to transform how we care for our clothes at home, AirDresser serves as an efficient solution to refreshing clothing every day,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

The AirDresser features ‘Deodorising Filter’ which aims to capture and reduces odour particles caused by sweat, tobacco and food on clothes and prevents them from building up inside the unit to create lingering unpleasant smells.

The Jet Air and Air Hangers in the AirDresser release air to loosen and remove engrained dust, the company said.

In addition, Samsung said, the product also comes with ‘Fur Care Cycle’ feature that dehumidifies 90 per cent of the moisture trapped in the fur, which increases its volume by 78 per cent and helps maintain its original condition.