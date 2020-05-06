Samsung India stores opening
Samsung India reopening nearly 1,500 exclusive brand stores

By IANS

New Delhi: Samsung India on Wednesday announced to reopen its nearly 1,500 exclusive brand stores in orange and green zones across the country, in conformity with government regulations and the zonal guidelines and safety norms.

Smart Cafes are Samsung’s exclusive smartphone and accessories stores whereas Smart Plazas offer an exclusive and complete range of consumer electronics as well as smartphones.

There are 735 Smart Cafes and 724 Smart Plazas in the country, according to the company.

“All Samsung Smart Cafes and Smart Plazas will follow social distancing and sanitsation guidelines to safeguard the health and safety of our customers, employees, vendors and partners,” informed the company.

All the exclusive Samsung brand stores will open in a phased manner in the orange and green zone districts classified by the government.

Both Smart Cafes and Smart Plazas have been demarcated to ensure a minimum distance of 1.5 metres.

Additionally, employees are encouraged to have staggered lunch timings.

“Samsung experience consultants are also being trained to follow hygiene and safety advisories. Samsung experience consultants and consumers at Smart Cafes will be provided with hand gloves,” said the company.

To ensure the safety of the employee manning the cash counter, cashiers have been instructed to wear masks at all times.

Customers will be encouraged to use digital contactless payments and swiping machines will be sanitized before being given to the customers.

“Only a limited number of customers will be allowed within the store at any given point to avoid crowd formation,” said the company.

