Samsung Galaxy Z Tri Fold likely to be discontinued after three months of launch

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Samsung is reportedly planning to discontinue the brand’s Galaxy Z Tri Fold foldable device soon. The report has emerged from the company’s home country Korea.

According to reports, Samsung Galaxy Z Tri Fold, the company’s first double-folding smartphone, will not be available for sale in the domestic market soon. As per insider sources, Samsung will allegedly end domestic sales of the device on March 17.

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Since it’s launch three months ago, Samsung Galaxy Z Tri Fold has always been a sold out product of the company as the company produced the device in small amounts over the months.

The same source says sales will continue in the US, where the Galaxy Z TriFold became available later than in Korea, but only “until the current production volume is sold out”. Since we assume that volume isn’t high, if you’re in the US and want a TriFold, now’s the time to get it, before Samsung officially discontinues it there too.