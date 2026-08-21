Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8, Flip8 prices may rise in India amid memory chip costs

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New Samsung phones may be more expensive in India as cost of memory chips increases.

Samsung has also rolled out the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 devices in India starting at Rs 1,24,999 and Rs 1,79,999, respectively.

In addition, there’s the premium Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra at Rs 1,99,999.

Samsung is reportedly working to introduce Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 in Indian market soon as chip manufacturers are gearing up for price hike.

The prospect of the price hike comes as memory costs continues to be a struggle for smartphone makers.

Price hikes for several brands on some of their devices have already become necessary due to the jump in costs of other components, and memory now adds to those woes for smartphone prices.

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As buyers consider buying one of Samsung’s new foldables, this could also mean that current deals make sense even more.

At the moment Samsung’s new foldable have benefits such as the upgrade offer, bank/UPI cashback and no-cost EMI.

At the moment there is no official word from Samsung about an increase in prices in India for Galaxy Z Fold8 or Galaxy Z Flip8.

The future changes will entirely depend on where the costs of the components go and will they choose to reflect the increased cost to the customers or not.

Key Specifications

Galaxy Z Fold8: Starts at ₹1,79,999

Galaxy Z Flip8: Starts at ₹1,24,999

Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra: Starts at ₹1,99,999

Storage: Up to 1TB on the Fold8 lineup

Focus: New foldable design, performance upgrades and Galaxy AI features