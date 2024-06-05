Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 official images leaked, Know details

South Korean OEM Samsung will be launching the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 in the global market. The image of the smartphone has been leaked on the Samsung’s Kazakhastan website. The new smartphones were seen from one angle but the picture offers ample glimpse.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 has a similarity with the Z Fold5 but has less rounding corners. The images does match with the images shared by Ice Universe few days ago. Samsung has allegedly toned down the bezels in order to achieve 22:9 aspect ratio on the cover of the display. The 2023 model had 23.1:9 aspect ratio. However, the overall dimension of the device are not changed.

The rear camera also appears to be almost unchanged as it offers a raised island that holds three lenses. Each individual lens sticks out above the island. A black border is offered instead of a metallic ring on the device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 offers dual camera and it uses a folder-shaped cover display just like the Z Flip5. The cover display gets bigger and it is now 3.9” to 3.4”.We expect Samsung to offer more official images as the launch date nears.