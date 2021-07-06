Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3 may launch on Aug 11

By IANS
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3
Picture Credit: IANS

Seoul: South Korean tech giant is all set to launch its upcoming smartphone –Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 — on August 11, media report says.

The new report claims that at the next Samsung Unpacked event the company will unveil the new smartphones along with a watch.

The event will start at 10 a.m. ET and will be streamed on YouTube. Notably, Samsung has not publicly confirmed these details just yet, citing DigitalDailyNews, 9To5Google reported.

A recent report said that the Galaxy Z Fold3 will feature an under-display camera and support the S-Pen stylus. Its next clamshell foldable Galaxy Z Flip3 is expected to have a bigger outer display.

The Galaxy Z Flip3 is expected to feature a larger external display of 1.83 inches. It has a dual-camera system, which reportedly includes a 12MP main snapper and a 12MP ultrawide snapper.

The inner screen of the Z Flip3 may feature a punch-hole design with a 10MP selfie camera.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is likely to arrive with a combined battery capacity of 4,275 mAh (2,215 mAh + 2,060 mAh) which may be advertised as 4,400 mAh.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Both foldable products are expected to have a lighter weight with a cheaper price than their predecessors.

