Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition: What to expect from this upcoming foldable device

Samsung is expected to launch its next foldable device very soon and it will be Galaxy Z Fold Slim. The device will not be called Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim, Galaxy Z Fold Ultra, or Galaxy Z Fold6 Ultra. However, the device will be rather called Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition.

The information about the device has been leaked by tipster Evan Blass and we now know about it. When it comes to display, the device gets a 6.5” outer screen while the inner display is 8”. On the other hand, the thickness of the device is 4.9mm when it is unfolded. When the smartphone is folded it is 10.6” in thickness.

The device will offer tough competition to Honor Magic V3 as well as Xiaomi Mix Fold 4. The Magic V3 is 4.35mm thick when opened and 9.2mm when closed. On the other hand, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is 9.5mm when closed and 4.6mm when opened.

If you are someone who wants to get your hands on the device as soon as it is launched, you might be disappointed. Various rumours about the smartphone reveal that the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition will only be available in Korea and China markets. However, there are chances that the device will be available in multiple global markets. In terms of launch, the Fold Special Edition is expected to launch in September in Korea and in China market in October.