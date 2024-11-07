Samsung Galaxy Z Fold SE launches in China as Samsung W25, Know details

Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold SE smartphone in China as the Samsung W25. The device also gets a redesign with touches of gold on it. The gold accents are present on the frame, hinge as well as camera lenses.

Along with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold SE/ Samsung W25 another device that launched in China is the W25 Flip. The Samsung W25 Flip is nothing but a Galaxy Z Flip6 which features similar style statement.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition launched initially in South Korea early and it has specs that are better than a Galaxy Z Fold6.

Specs

The Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition gets a 6.5-inch LTPO AMOLED 2X cover screen, 8 inch main screen with an aspect ratio of 10:9. The special edition is 4.9 mm when unfolded and 10.6mm when folded.

It weighs 3grams less than the Z Fold6. The new Special Edition does not support S Pen. There has also been an upgrade in terms of camera department- 200MP primary camera with OIS. The other cameras are 10MP telephoto lens and 12MP ultrawide lens. Additionally, there is 10MP cover display and a 4MP under display unit.

The device is available in 16GB RAM and 512GB storage/1TB storage. The connectivity options include additional Wi-Fi 7 (as compared to the Z Fold6). We get a 4400 mAh battery with 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. We get Android 14 OS with One UI 6.1.1 out of the box.

On the other hand, the W25 Flip gets a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The device gets 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. In terms of packing, both the devices are packed in Black Gold Premium Gift Box with 25W charger.