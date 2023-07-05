Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may not come with rumoured dust resistance feature

Samsung's upcoming Z Fold 5 smartphone will reportedly not come with the rumoured IP58 dust and water resistance rating.

San Francisco: Samsung’s upcoming Z Fold 5 smartphone will reportedly not come with the rumoured dust resistance feature.

The information came from the tipster @UniverseIce, who claimed that the Z Fold 5 will not feature an IP58 dust and water resistance rating, reports SamMobile.

Instead, it will likely continue to come with an IPX8 rating for water resistance, similar to the Z Fold 3 and the Z Fold 4.

Last month, it was reported that the tech giant would bring the dust resistance feature to the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 smartphones, which are scheduled to be launched this month.

Earlier, it was rumoured that the company was upgrading the hinge of the Z Fold 5 smartphone which is expected to withstand 2,00,000 folds.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is also likely to feature a 108MP primary rear camera and an in-built stylus pen (S Pen) slot.

Moreover, the device is expected to be priced at $1,699.

The smartphone will likely be available in three colours — Cream, Diamond and Phantom Black — and three online-exclusive colours — Blue, Coral and Platinum.

Last month, the tech giant had announced that it will unveil its next-generation foldable devices at the Galaxy Unpacked event in late July in Seoul.

