Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, and Galaxy Watch 5 pricing leaked ahead of Galaxy Unpacked event

Samsung is set to hold its Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10 at 6:30 PM. The company will launch the highly rumored Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, and even the Galaxy Watch 5 series. We get to know some of its specifications and design details via various tips and leaks. Now, the price of these upcoming Samsung devices has been leaked on the internet.

Here is how much the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, and Galaxy Watch 5 may cost.

Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, and Galaxy Watch 5 price

Popular leakster OnLeaks aka Steve H.McFly has tipped the European prices of both the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4, along with the Galaxy Watch 5 series prices ahead of its launch. As per the tipster, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come in two variant –256GB storage variant and 512GB of storage with a price of €1,799 (around Rs 1,45,000) and €1,919 (around Rs 1,55,000), respectively. This price is similar to its predecessor Z Flip 3. However, the price of the Z Fold 4’s higher-end model is a bit pricier too.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will also come in 128GB, and 256GB storage variant. The price of the device will likely be €1,109 (around Rs 89,900) for 128GB of storage and €1,169 (around Rs 94,700) for 256GB of storage. If these cost are true, then the cost of Z Flip 4 price will be more than its predecessor’s price. There is no information on whether Samsung will bring a rumored 1TB and 512GB of maximum storage for the Fold 4 and the Flip 4, respectively.

The Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm), on the other hand, is likely to be priced at €299 (around Rs 24,200) for the Bluetooth version and €349 (around Rs 28,200) for the LTE version. The Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm) could be priced at €329 (around Rs 26,600) for the Bluetooth version and €379 (around Rs 30,700) for the 4G version. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (45mm) might be priced at €469 (around Rs 38,000) and €499 (around Rs 40,400) for the Bluetooth and LTE versions, respectively.

Both the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4 are expected to have a similar design to their predecessors. They could feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, improved cameras, bigger batteries, and more. The Galaxy Watch 5 series might also sport a design that is similar to that of the Galaxy Watch 4 series, except for a few changes. The smartwatches are also expected to come with a highly anticipated body temperature sensor that is also expected to be present in the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8 too.

