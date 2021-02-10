Samsung is rumuored to launch its next-generation foldable smartphone as Galaxy Z Flip 2 and Galaxy Z Fold 3. Both of the devices are scheduled to launch in second half of this year.

Though Samsung has not announced the upcoming foldable phone’s name yet, however, if one was to look at the naming of its previous devices it is likely to be called Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The specification, feature and storage details of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 has been leaked online by SamMobile, a community for true Samsung fans sharing news, reviews, tutorials, hands-on and Kies Firmware.

SamMobile tipped that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold smartphone will come with model number SM-F926.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip clamshell smartphone will have model number SM-F711, tipped the tipster.

As per the leaks, the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will likely run on Android 11-based One UI 3.5. and is expected to feature 256GB of storage model.

Likewise, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 may run on Android 11-based One UI 3.5 and is tipped to have a storage variant of 128GB and 256GB models. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 is rumoured to cost lesser than the Galaxy Fold model.

To recall, the recently introduced Samsung Galaxy S21 series runs on One UI 3.1, and the software has not been introduced in other handsets.

The company’s upcoming update One UI 3.5 may not debut before the second half of 2021.