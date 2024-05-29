Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Ring battery details revealed via FCC Certification

The much-rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 has got the Federal Communication Commission’s (FCC) Certification along with the Samsung Galaxy Ring. The battery capacity of the upcoming Samsung next generation of foldable smartphone has been revealed via the FCC lisiting. The battery and the size details of the Galaxy Ring is also out now.

According to the FCC lsiting, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be equipped with a 3,887mAh battery. This is a little bigger than the battery capacity of the current the current generation model that features a 3,700mAh cell. Moreover, reports have suggested that the company might market the 3,887mAh battery as a 4,000mAh one.

Like the reports said the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will have a 8.3% bigger battery than its predecessor with the 3,887mAh capacity.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G FCC Listing

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G flip phone was spotted on the FCC database along with the Galaxy Ring.

In the FCC database, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G was seen with the model number SM-F741U.The next-gen Samsung clamshell smartphone will be sporting a dual-cell batteries. This was also confirmed with the presence of the EB-BF741ABY and EB-BF742ABY model numbers in the data base.

Along with the FCC listing, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G was also seen in the PSI Testing and Certification LTD website with the same battery data. The PSI certification has confirmed that the device will be packed with a 1,000mAh and 2,790mAh rated batteries. The certification reveals that Samsung will equip the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with a 3,790mAh rated battery, which might be marketed with a 3,900mAh or 4,000mAh typical value.

Meanwhile, the Korean tech giant is also working on launching the Galaxy Z Fold 6 phone, which were rumoured to feature a slimmer design than the current generation.

