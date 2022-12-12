Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 might be different than its predecessors, to have this major design change

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to launch in 2023 and the device will feature major upgrade over its predecessors. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is also going to launch in early 2023. It has been rumoured that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will feature some design changes that will appear in Oppo Find N2 Flip.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is expected to launch at the Inno Day 2022 and is expected to offer a water drop shaped hinge. The water drop shaped hinge on the Find N2 Flip will be present on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, said reports. As reported by tipster named IceUniverse, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5’s new water drop shaped hinge will improve its space and weight.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5’s new hinge will eliminate the visible main display crease that appeared in the form of a fold line. The new hinge/ water drop hinge will also be responsible to make the clamshell foldable phone more compact for use. The crease lines have been appearing on the Samsung Fold series devices for long time. The water drop hinge on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will offer less sharp fold which will result in no creases as the smartphone unfolds.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will offer a 3.26-inch external screen size and might be similar to the Oppo’s Find N2 Flip. The battery on the Z Flip 5 will pack a larger battery than its predecessors. For the sake of comparison, the Z Flip 4 packed a 3700mAh battery while the Z Flip 3 featured a 3300mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will offer better video recording than the S22 series. The Galaxy S23 series will offer [email protected] as compared to [email protected]