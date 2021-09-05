Samsung Galaxy Wide5 might launch in India as ‘Galaxy F42 5G’; Specifications tipped

Seoul: South Korean tech giant Samsung is expected to unveil a new affordable 5G smartphone Galaxy Wide5 in India. The Galaxy Wide5 could be launched as Galaxy F42 5G in the country.

According to GizmoChina, ahead of its official unveiling, the smartphone has arrived on Geekbench certification, which has revealed some of its key specs.

According to the listing, the Samsung Galaxy Wide5 a.k.a the Galaxy F42 5G might run on the latest Android 11 out of the box.

The listing reveals that the phone will come powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 6GB RAM.

The smartphone might come in a Blue colour variant.

Apart from this, the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G was recently spotted on Google’s Play Console listing.

The identical model numbers suggested that the Wide5 and F42 5G could be the same phone arriving with different names in different markets, the report said.

The Wide5 could be heading to South Korea, and the F42 5G is likely to release in India, it added.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G specifications (leaked)

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy F42 5G/ Wide5 smartphone passed through Geekbench ahead of the official launch.

The smartphone was listed with MediaTek MT6833V chipset paired with 6GB of RAM. The MT6833V is Mediatek’s Dimensity 700 SoC, which is entry-level 5G chipset of Mediatek built on a 7nm process node.

The phone might run on the latest Android 11 based Samsung’s OneUI 3.1 out-of-the-box.

The device scored 558 in GeekBench’s single-core tests while getting a multi-core score of 1513.

The smartphone is tipped to feature an Infinity V display with an FHD+ resolution. The screen will have an exact resolution of 1080 x 2009 pixels. It is touted to feature a side-facing fingerprint scanner for added security.

(With inputs from IANS)