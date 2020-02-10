New Delhi: With a strong millennial base and rising disposable income, India now offers immense growth potential for the smartwatch players like Apple, Samsung, Huawei and more.

In order to expand its presence in the wearable market, the South Korean tech giant has launched its latest smartwatch Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G for Rs 35,990, which makes it one of the most expensive smartwatches in the country.

The leather strap makes the smartwatch more visually appealing and comfortable to wear it for long hours.

The smartwatch is available in 44mm steel dial along with silver, black, and gold finishes.

It sports a 1.4-inch Super-AMOLED ‘Always On Display’ with maximum resolution of 360×360 pixels.

As expected, the touchscreen worked extremely fast. In terms of brightness, the display performed well in various light conditions.

The Super-AMOLED display covers the screen edge to edge and comes with a touch bezel that ensures a smooth experience while navigating through apps.

Underneath the hood, the smartwatch is equipped the Galaxy Watch Active 2 LTE with an Exynos 9110 dual-core processor ticking along at 1.15 GHz.

The chipset has been paired with 1.5GB of RAM and 4GB of storage.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G runs Tizen OS 4.0 with ‘One UI’ 1.5 on top. Samsung claims that this watch is IP68 rated, which means it should be water-resistant up to 5ATM or 50 metres.

Just like the Galaxy Watch 4G, the Watch Active 2 4G uses an eSIM for uninterrupted flow of data as well as receiving calls directly from the smartwatch.

Once connected to your phone, Galaxy Watch Active2 4G allows users to easily take photos, start recording a video, preview video clips, switch between front and rear lenses, set a timer and then check the final photo or video – all from the wrist.

Users can also charge their Galaxy Watch Active2 4G in an easy and intuitive way using Wireless PowerShare on their Galaxy smartphones.

The smartwatch comes with e-SIM connectivity, helping consumers stay connected and allows them to make and take calls freely from the watch itself without having to keep their phone around.

Due to carrier limitations, only Jio and Airtel users can make use of the e-SIM functionality in the country to date.

The LTE support works pretty much exactly the same way like the Galaxy Watch 4G.

Users can access social media apps, especially WhatsApp with just the tap of the finger, even while away from the smartphone.

The smartwatch comes with advanced sensors which track up to 39 distinct activities with auto tracking for popular activities such as walking, running, cycling, rowing and more.

The smartwatch comes with an updated ‘Running Coach’ that provides access to seven different running programs and lets users monitor their running pace in real time.

In terms of battery backup, the watch performed quite good with around two days usage in a single charge.

Conclusion: The smartwatch has distinctive qualities in terms of design and performance and will appeal the young buyers but will face some competition from Huawei Watch GT 2 as well as Honor MagicWatch 2.