South Korean smartphone company Samsung may offer such a feature in the next Samsung Galaxy handset, which will prove to be a game changer for the entire industry. Innovations in smartphones are coming in the day, so for the first time a completely new feature cannot be distinguished from the market without introduced. An entirely new feature can be introduced in the new Galaxy devices from Samsung, which will change the way smart devices work forever. With the help of this feature, one can be connected to any Wi-Fi network without entering details.

Samsung is actually working on a system that will not have to go through the long process of entering log-in details to connect to Wi-Fi or other networks. With the help of the new feature, the entire process itself will be replaced. Samsung’s new tablet and smartphone WFA OpenRoaming signing up for the initiative. This initiative is actually the beginning of the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA). The system is working on a future technology network, where devices will not have to enter passwords to connect to Wi-Fi.

Will get real time connectivity

According to a report by SamMobile, it is working on the Alliance OpenRoming project and covers a large range of gadgets such as smartphones, wearable devices and laptops. Its long-term goal is to sync smart devices in real time from Wi-Fi hotspots and provide connectivity to users. Samsung is not the only brand that has become a part of this alliance. Google, Intel and many cellular experts have also joined this project. It emphasizes network and universal connectivity of Alliance devices.

Device will be connected to WiFi

Talking about the alliance, WBA CEO Tiago Rodrigues has asked for more organizations to come together and say that it will help eliminate all barriers to Wi-Fi communication. He said, “Wi-Fi is the most successful wireless technology of our time and with the help of Global Standards and uniform policy, we can take public guest Wi-Fi to another level.” With the help of the new feature, accessible public Wi-Fi will be connected to the phone without entering any details and services will continue to be available.